"I live for this" - Ludwig Kaiser shows off incredible body transformation in WWE

WWE SmackDown star Ludwig Kaiser shared photos to show off his incredible body transformation.

Ludwig is currently a part of the Imperium faction with Giovanni Vinci and Intercontinental Champion Gunther. On this past Friday's edition of SmackDown, Sheamus attempted to confront Imperium without Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes.

His stablemates were stuck in Florida due to Hurricane Ian, and Imperium capitalized on the numbers advantage by beating The Celtic Warrior down. Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus in a rematch of Clash at the Castle on the season premiere of WWE SmackDown next week.

Kaiser took to Twitter to share photos of his impressive body transformation from his days performing as Marcel Barthel in NXT:

"Gotta want it more than anybody else. Gotta be willing to do more than anybody else, in order to get more than anybody else. I live for this since I’m a little kid, the best is yet to come. #KAISER #Impeccable #IMPERIUM"

𝐋𝐮𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐠 𝐊𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐫 @wwe_kaiser 🩸

I live for this since I’m a little kid, the best is yet to come 🏼

The WWE Universe reacts to Ludwig's transformation

The Twitterverse reacted to the 31-year-old's impressive physique and one fan said that the WWE Superstar's transformation has inspired him.

Another wrestling fan asked if someone could let him know what Ludwig's workout routine is.

The majority of the wrestling world reacted with positive messages directed towards Kaiser. Several fans called him an inspiration for the incredible improvements he has made to his physique.

The Brawling Brutes are scheduled to battle Imperium in a 6-man tag team match on October 8th at WWE Extreme Rules. One fan stated that they are going to "kill it" at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

EchelonTop @Ddd345bg @wwe_kaiser @Gunther_AUT you guys are going to kill it at extreme rules @wwe_kaiser @Gunther_AUT you guys are going to kill it at extreme rules 🔥🔥🔥

Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser debuted on the main roster on April 8th. Giovanni Vinci, formerly known as Fabian Aichner, recently rejoined the group on the main roster. It will be interesting to see if Imperium goes after the tag team titles down the line.

Are you impressed with Ludwig Kaiser's body transformation? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

