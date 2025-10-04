WWE star Lyra Valkyria reunites with her ex-partner but is forced to leave

Lyra Valkyria has been riding a huge wave of success in WWE since being drafted on Monday Night RAW. The Bird Lady won the first-ever Women's Intercontinental Championship earlier this year, etching her name in the history books.Currently, Valkyria is feuding with The Judgment Day alongside Bayley, who has been undergoing a character change, and the entire storyline revolves around The Role Model's switch in her personality.Recently, Lyra Valkyria posted a picture from a photoshoot on her official Instagram account, where she reunited with her former WWE NXT partner, Tatum Paxley. However, she was forced to leave because Tatum's current NXT tag partner, Izzi Dame, told her in a creative photoshoot.Check out her IG post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE veteran calls Lyra Valkyria's major skill &quot;horrible&quot;In August, while speaking on the Legion of RAW, the former head writer Vince Russo shared his harsh opinion on Lyra's mic skills, which, according to him, are &quot;horrible&quot;. The veteran also said that nothing she mentioned about Bayley's situation made the storyline seem believable at that time.&quot;Lyra Valkyria is horrible. Horrible, bro. Nothing out of her mouth is believable. That's not how a person would act in that situation. And like I said, bro, if I'm there, we're doing it over and over and over. And I'm telling her, if this were real, nobody would react that way. You are so over-the-top. And it is such bad acting, and we're going to sit here and do it all night until I believe it. That's exactly what I'm doing,&quot; Russo said. With a lot of hype around her already and her being featured in an active storyline every week on WWE television, it's safe to say that Triple H's creative team sees the potential in Lyra Valkyria and might be grooming her to become the next face of the division.That said, it will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based promotion has for her in the coming months.