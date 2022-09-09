Former WWE 24/7 Champ wants to dethrone Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could have a new rival in Madcap Moss, who wants to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns has now held the Universal Championship for two years, while he has held the WWE Championship since WrestleMania earlier this year. Moss, meanwhile, has got a push on the main roster this year, even featuring in the Money in the Bank ladder match earlier in the year.

In his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Moss said that knocking off The Bloodline and Roman Reigns from their perch is one of his goals in the company.

“At the end of the day, someone needs to knock The Bloodline off. Nothing lasts forever. And in some form or fashion, I would love for Madcap Moss to play a role in that. And that, I think is where my attention is right now. My future goal when I look down the line, I’m focused on the day-to-day of course. But when we’re talking about ‘The Sky’s the Limit,’ they are the sky, the Bloodline. So I would love to see that, and I think the WWE Universe would too," said Madcap Moss. [H/T 411 Mania]

Moss said that he respects Reigns and his achievements, and agrees with The Tribal Chief saying that he's in "God Mode" right now.

Who could Roman Reigns face next in WWE?

Reigns successfully defended his title at the Clash at the Castle, defeating Drew McIntyre at the UK show. Several stars want an opportunity to dethrone The Tribal Chief, one of whom is former world champion Kevin Owens.

After this past week's RAW, Owens told Reigns that he "owes" him a title shot. Owens and Reigns last faced each other at last year's Royal Rumble in a Last Man Standing match.

WWE's next Premium Live Event is the Extreme Rules show, which will take place in October. It remains to be seen if Reigns will be a part of the show, or if he will feature in the company's next big show, which is Crown Jewel.

