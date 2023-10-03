WWE star who made his in-ring return during title match posts a wholesome moment captured during the match

WWE Superstars get to share their lives and personalities with their fans using social media. Sometimes, these posts can be incredibly wholesome, like the one posted by a returning star.

Angel Garza teamed up with his cousin Humberto Carillo to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4-Way Match at No Mercy. Los Lotharios came up short in the match but still put in an impressive showing on their return as a tag team. The two had not wrestled together since July and, in recent weeks, started taking inspiration from their ancestors to get a fresh start as a team.

The moment clearly meant a lot to the Mexican wrestlers who could pay homage to their ancestors with their ring gear and performance at the show. There were, however, other reasons for Garza to be happy about his return.

Taking to Twitter after the event, the 31-year-old tweeted out a picture of his daughter during the match. In the video, she is watching the show and gets visibly excited about seeing her father on screen.

You can check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Garza posted an emotional tweet after his in-ring return to WWE

In weeks leading up to the show, Garza and Carillo were seen discussing the need to stop chasing women and get serious about honoring the legacy of their ancestors. Garza posted a tweet after the event explaining the significance of their new ring gear and characters.

You can look at the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The cousins are third-generation superstars and will take inspiration from their family’s legacy in their run in the company. Apart from his grandfather and uncle mentioned in the tweet, multiple members of his family across generations were stars in their native country of Mexico. We will have to wait and watch if this change in attitude brings different results for the two superstars.

What do you think of Garza and Carillo's new characters? Do you want to see them pushed in NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.