WWE star makes bold claim ahead of RAW

One WWE Superstar is gearing up for a major match on Monday's RAW, and now they have issued a brief statement for the match.

Monday's Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW will feature a Last Chance Battle Royal to determine who gets the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Zoey Stark was defeated by Liv Morgan in a qualifier on last week's RAW, but now she will get one more chance.

Stark took to X/Twitter on Sunday with a two-word reminder on why she's different from the other competitors in the Last Chance Battle Royal.

"Built different," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

None of the other Battle Royal competitors have responded to Stark as of writing. The match will possibly feature several entrants but WWE has confirmed the following as of now: Stark, Shayna Baszler, Mia Yim, Zelina Vega, Alba Fyre.

WWE legend knocks Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark began working together on WWE RAW in the Fall of 2023, but the company started pushing them with the WWE RAW: Day 1 special in January.

Stark and Baszler have won four TV matches and one non-televised match. Their last TV match was a win over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on the January 29 RAW.

While the heel duo was getting over with some people, former WWE Attitude Era head writer Vince Russo says the current writers are just wasting their time with people like these.

"Where are the other two? Nowhere to be found now. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Bro, you can’t book like this. That’s why I am saying Chris [Featherstone], like when I’m talking about having your A roster on both shows. You don’t need these people. They are not over. They are never gonna get over. Nobody cares. Go with your big hitters, man," Russo said. [From 14:34 onwards]

Baszler and Stark had their first singles matches in the Summer of 2023. The Queen of Spades defeated Stark on WWE RAW on the August 7 and September 4 episodes.

Who will win the Women's Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below!