WWE star makes interesting comments about Samantha Irvin potentially leaving with Ricochet

Ricochet has reportedly informed WWE of his intent to leave the company upon the expiry of his contract this summer. Many are now wondering if his fiancee, Samantha Irvin will also depart the promotion.

Irvin is arguably one of the most popular ring announcers in WWE history and has been with the Stamford-based company since 2021. She and Ricochet announced their engagement last year. While the former Intercontinental Champion is seemingly on his way out of the promotion and is rumored to move to AEW, fans have been speculating about his fiancee's future. In an interview with Gorilla Position, Chelsea Green commented on Irvin's potential departure.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion stated that the RAW ring announcer better not leave the Stamford-based company because they needed her, pointing out that Irvin was extremely talented.

"She better not! Oh my God! Don't say words like that. Don't even put that into the universe. I love her so much. She's so talented. We need her. We need her," she said. [0:42 - 0:51]

How did Samantha Irvin react to her fiance getting destroyed on WWE RAW?

Last Monday, Ricochet saved Ilja Dragunov from a post-match attack from Bron Breakker.

However, he later fell victim to a vicious attack from the second-generation star backstage. The former Intercontinental Champion had to leave the arena in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, his fiancee, Samantha Irvin, left her spot at ringside to look after him. She appeared in severe distress, crying. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo praised the decision to have Irvin rush to check on her real-life partner.

"Thank God that they [WWE] had the girlfriend [Samantha Irvin] going to the ambulance. I guarantee you that was probably one person who called it at the last minute, or that was probably her saying. I was shocked that they did that," he said. [From 54:40 onwards]

Samantha Irvin is now in Glasgow, Scotland, for Clash at the Castle: Scotland. According to recent reports, she is set to continue with the Stamford-based company despite her fiance leaving in a few weeks. It would be interesting to see if that would happen.

