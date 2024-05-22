WWE star makes massive return; he last faced Bron Breakker on SmackDown in February

A WWE star made a massive return tonight. He last faced Bron Breakker on SmackDown in February.

Dante Chen is WWE's first-ever Singaporean star to sign with the company. He has been plying his trade in NXT Level Up for several months and has competed against some top names like Drew Gulak, The D'Angelo Family, and Oro Mensah. His impressive performances even earned him a match on SmackDown against Bron Breakker. However, he was beaten in just over a minute.

Tonight on NXT, Lexis King was running his mouth backstage to Robert Stone when Ava announced that he would compete later against a surprise opponent. Stone even offered to face King, but Ava turned him down.

Later, Lexis King got in the ring and called out his opponent, whom Stone revealed to be Dante Chen. He got a massive pop from the crowd.

Lexis King gained the early advantage, but Chen regained momentum and got back in the match. During the closing moments, Stone momentarily distracted King, allowing Chen to pick up the surprise win with a roll-up.

It will be interesting to see if Dante Chen will align himself with Robert Stone moving forward.

