WWE star Maxxine Dupri questions recent injury

Injuries can happen at the worst of times – a sentiment that rings especially true for WWE Superstars.

Charlotte Flair will be sitting on the bench for a major portion of 2024, while Giovanni Vinci's situation still remains unclear after what happened on RAW: Day 1 during his tag team match.

Meanwhile, Maxxine Dupri shared a lighthearted Instagram story earlier today of a cut on her hand. Jokingly, she captioned it with:

"Does this officially make me a buff girl?"

Maxxine Dupri's Instagram story

While it may seem less obvious owing to her connection with the WWE Universe, Maxxine Dupri is still a relative newbie in the wrestling business. She opened up about her admiration towards absent WWE Superstar Carmella last year.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on Charlotte Flair's injury

Charlotte Flair's injury could not have come at a worse time. Being one of the top stars of the business, The Queen obviously would have had a big match on the card at this year's WrestleMania.

Talking about her injury on The Hall of Fame Podcast with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, Booker acknowledged the bad timing but also added that it can happen to anyone at any point in time:

"It was a bad spill," Booker T said. "It was gnarly, man ... It was just a bad break. Bad timing just because WrestleMania is right around the corner; it pretty much just blows you right out of the water as far as that goes. It's bad timing, but that's part of the business. People need to understand that it's not ballet. Stuff like that happens. It happens all the time."

Considering the plethora of top names who have come along for the ride on the Road to WrestleMania this year, The Queen's injury may work in favor of another superstar on the roster, believes a top star of SmackDown.

