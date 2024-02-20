WWE star who's been missing for numerous days present this week on RAW

A former champion is on WWE RAW this week after being missing for several weeks. Nikki Cross took to social media to share a photo of herself backstage at this week's show.

The last time she competed in a match was on the November 6, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, where she participated in the Women's World Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal, which was won by Zoey Stark.

Nikki Cross has held the title before during its iteration as the RAW Women's Championship. She captured the coveted title on the July 19, 2021, edition of the red brand after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Charlotte Flair.

Nikki Cross was spotted last week outside the Rupp Arena in Lexington after WWE aired a clip of the outside of the venue during RAW. She recently took to X to share a photo of herself backstage at this week's RAW.

On WWE RAW this week, a Battle Royal was held to determine who the 6th member of the Women's Elimination Chamber match would be. Numerous women were involved in the bout, including those from SmackDown. However, Nikki wasn't part of the match.

It'll be interesting to see when her next match will be.

