WWE star Montez Ford makes a major announcement

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 18, 2025 10:28 GMT
Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are married [Image credits: Belair
Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are married [Image credits: Belair's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Montez Ford recently took to social media to make a huge announcement outside the world of professional wrestling. Ford and Angelo Dawkins recently dropped their Tag Team Titles.

On last week's SmackDown, The Street Profits locked horns with The Wyatt Sicks' Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis for the Tag Team Championship. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an incredible display of action, but the bout ultimately ended in Gacy and Lumis' favor, ending Ford and Dawkins' almost four-month-long reign.

Montez Ford recently took to his Instagram Stories to make a major announcement related to his new music album. The star revealed the name of his upcoming album, Ruffled Feathers. Although Ford did not reveal the timeline of the release, he wrote that it was coming soon.

"RUFFLED FEATHERS. MY NEW ALBUM. COMING SOON," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:

WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are looking to have kids

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford got engaged in 2017 and got married in June 2018. During a recent edition of What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, The EST revealed that she froze her embryos recently to buy herself more time before planning to have kids with Ford.

"So, we recently just froze our embryos for that reason. To buy me a little bit more time and give a little bit more peace of mind," she said.
Montez Ford has already proven his worth in the Tag Team division by winning several titles. Many people now want a singles run from the star and also want him to win his first major singles title in WWE.

WWE's tag division is filled with several high-profile teams at the moment. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team will split The Street Profits anytime soon.

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

