WWE star Mustafa Ali sends a message to his fans in India (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali has given a heartfelt message to his loyal fans in India.

Ali, real name Adeel Alam, was born in Bolingbrook, Illinois. He is the son of a Pakistani father and Indian mother. The 37-year-old represented Pakistan in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic and 2022 SmackDown World Cup tournaments. However, he is also passionate about his Indian heritage.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ali spoke positively about his love of India and desire to return to the country:

"Big shoutout, a lot of love goes out to all my fans in India. I think people don't discuss this enough. They always talk about me being Mustafa and half Pakistani. I'm like, 'Well, I'm also from India!' My mom was born in New Delhi. I still have family there to this day. I visited a few times as a child. I hope, I hope, I hope WWE comes to India one of these days. I would love to perform for you, but I appreciate all the love and support that I get from my fans in India. Peace be upon all of you." [10:33 – 11:02]

Mustafa Ali's recent WWE matches

Since losing to Bobby Lashley on the April 3 episode of RAW, Mustafa Ali is undefeated in three televised matches. The former 205 Live star defeated Chad Gable on the April 24 episode of RAW before securing a win over Akira Tozawa on the following week's Main Event.

On May 8, Ali continued his winning run with a victory over Gable's Alpha Academy tag team partner Otis on RAW.

The former RETRIBUTION leader was not assigned to a brand in the recent 2023 WWE Draft. As a free agent, he is eligible to appear on both RAW and SmackDown.

