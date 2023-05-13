Current WWE star almost received Hulk Hogan's entrance music (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan's "Real American" entrance music is one of the most iconic in WWE history. In an exclusive interview, Mustafa Ali explained the full story behind a tweet he once wrote about Hogan's theme.

In August 2022, a Twitter user said he wanted Ali to enter the ring to The Hulkster's legendary music. The WWE Superstar tweeted, "at one point that was the plan!" but he did not elaborate on how the idea almost came about.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Ali confirmed that he nearly received the "Real American" theme as part of a character change:

"With the Real American, Hulk Hogan's old theme music, yeah, that was an actual discussion I had. At one point, that was gonna be my entrance music. The reason for that is a few years ago we were laying the groundwork for me to do this politician-esque character. There wasn't going to be anything political-specific about this character. He was just presented as a politician." [2:50 – 3:15]

Ali also gave details on how his politician character would have been presented:

"He was quick-witted, sly talker, but kinda sleazy, podium, press secretary, secret service, and I was always saying things and making promises that I would never fulfil, kinda like politicians do nowadays sometimes, right? It was just more of a tongue-in-cheek kind of another way to show some layers to my character." [3:16 – 3:39]

Watch the video above to hear more from Ali about several WWE topics, including his spell as the leader of the RETRIBUTION faction.

How Vince McMahon reacted to Mustafa Ali's Hulk Hogan idea

The "Real American" suggestion was pitched before Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE's creative figurehead.

Mustafa Ali, the son of a Pakistani father and an Indian mother, was born in America. While some WWE Superstars present their ideas to creative team members, Ali went straight to McMahon with his Hulk Hogan theme pitch:

"The whole emphasis was I would be launching campaigns, whether it be against my opponent or for a title opportunity, so everything in the background was just very politically motivated as far as the presentation. I remember talking to Vince at the time and saying, 'Hey, you know it would really get this character over because there's nothing more American in this world than Mustafa Ali. What if I came out to Real American?'" [3:40 – 4:05]

Although WWE's Executive Chairman liked his idea, Ali said the plan was nixed due to concerns it would not be suitable for television networks and crowds:

"He was quiet. I go, 'We own that song, right? Do we still own Real American?' He goes, 'Of course we do, God dammit!' I go, 'Okay, so what if I came out to it?' He goes, 'I love it, I love it.' As of that meeting, I had it, and I think in a few weeks we were gonna re-debut me as this political character and that was gonna be my music, but the decision was made that the character might not work for the networks and live audience, so it was pulled." [4:06 – 4:34]

Ali previously referenced Hulk Hogan on WWE Network show RAW Talk after a legend-packed episode of RAW on January 4, 2021. Speaking in-character, the former 205 Live star criticized the two-time WWE Hall of Famer for taking the spotlight away from full-time performers.

Do you think Mustafa Ali should have received Hulk Hogan's entrance music? Let us know in the comments section below.

