Current WWE Superstar claims there were plans for him to use Hulk Hogan's theme song

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali recently claimed that WWE planned to use Hulk Hogan's theme song as his entrance music.

Hulk Hogan is a wrestling legend who was a six-time WWE Champion and a two-time Hall of Famer. What was even more iconic about the former WWF (now WWE) Champion was his entrance music, Real American. Fans to this day will react positively when Hogan's music hits.

Recently on Twitter, a fan suggested that Ali should use Hogan's entrance music as his theme song since "real Americans" come in every shape, size, and skin tone.

"@AliWWE I would love to see you come out to Hogan’s Real American. Real Americans come in every shape, size and skintone. @WWE"

Ali replied to the tweet by stating that, at one point, that was the plan.

"…at one point that was the plan!"

You can check out the exchange below:

Mustafa Ali took a shot at Hulk Hogan last year

In January last year, Monday Night RAW witnessed the return of several legends like Hulk Hogan, Torrie Wilson, and Ric Flair.

During Raw Talk, the former RETRIBUTION leader questioned why past WWE Superstars were being out at the center of attention instead of the current superstars.

Mustafa Ali took a dig at Hogan by saying people don't need to hear the same catchphrases for the "seventh millionth time.."

''Because we need to hear whatcha gonna do brother again for the seventh millionth time.”

Ali added that young superstars who can further the business should be given a chance instead of people who can "barely walk."

It remains to be seen whether Ali will use Hogan's theme song in WWE in the near future.

What do you think about Mustafa Ali using Hogan's theme song?

