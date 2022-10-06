"I can't stand y'all" - Absent WWE star sends a cheeky message to Seth Rollins and Bayley

Naomi made a hilarious comment on Bayley's latest Instagram picture, where she was spotted with fellow WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion, alongside Sasha Banks, has been absent from WWE since the duo walked out of the promotion in May this year. Though there have been rumors of them returning to the global juggernaut under Triple H's regime, it hasn't resulted in anything concrete.

Despite their uncertain relationship with the company, Naomi and Banks have continued interacting with WWE Superstars on their social media handles. The latest instance is of Naomi dropping a comment on Bayley's Insta post.

The Damage CTRL leader shared a backstage picture with Seth Rollins, adding the caption "DOUBLE TROUBLE." Naomi quickly noted the photo and cheekily commented that she couldn't stand the two.

Check out Naomi's comment below:

"😂I can’t stand y’all" wrote Naomi

Screengrab of Naomi's comment

Fans are waiting with bated breath to see how, or if at all, Naomi and Banks make their much-anticipated return to the global juggernaut under the new leadership.

Seth Rollins and Bayley have big matches lined up at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

As for Rollins and Bayley, the duo has much to focus on ahead of this Saturday's Extreme Rules 2022, where they will be in action.

The Role Model will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship in a Ladder Match at the premium live event. Considering she has Women's Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on her side, Bayley will walk into the show with a considerable advantage over Belair.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Breaking:



Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8.



No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8.



Incredible. Breaking:Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8. No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8. Incredible. https://t.co/Ri8tHOTcU1

As for The Visionary, he would compete in a Fight Pit match against Matt Riddle, with UFC legend Daniel Cormier serving as the special guest referee.

Though Rollins has scored a win over Riddle at Clash at the Castle 2022, the latter has experience of wrestling inside the Fight Pit. The Original Bro competed inside the structure against Timothy Thatcher in 2020, where Riddle won.

Do you see Bayley and Seth Rollins winning their respective matches at Extreme Rules 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

