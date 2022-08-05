WWE star says Triple H taking over feels like "a breath of fresh air for a lot of people" [Exclusive]

WWE NXT UK star Noam Dar has lavished praise on Triple H, stating that The Game is passionate and cares about everyone in the company.

Dar has been a part of WWE for around six years, featuring on NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live. He has also wrestled a few times on the main roster.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Dar said that Triple H has a different perspective and that he "gives time and consideration" to all aspects.

"Like you said, it feels like a breath of fresh air for a lot of people. And anytime that there's someone that has that amount of influence and also a different perspective and he's very passionate. Triple H is someone who is very passionate and cares a lot about, you know, everything on the show from top to bottom - the main event guys to the kind of the guys that open the show, he really gives time and consideration to everything, at least that's been my experience working with him, so it's an amazing time," said Dar. [From 7:50 to 8:21]

Dar said that he enjoyed watching SummerSlam and called the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns main event one of the best matches in the company's history.

The Undertaker on what Triple H's new role will do for some WWE stars

The Phenom, in a recent interview, said that several Superstars will be able to develop and grow under Triple H.

"I mean, he's [Triple H] brilliant, he really is. I don't think he gets enough credit for his wrestling acumen. I think he'll be a huge asset to the development of a lot of guys," said The Undertaker.

He said that The Game doesn't get enough credit for his knowledge of the pro wrestling business.

Noam Dar talks to us ahead of Clash At The Castle, the UK's first major WWE stadium event in over 30 years, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday 3rd September. For tickets visit: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wweclash.

