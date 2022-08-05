The Undertaker talks about Triple H's new backstage role

The Undertaker has said Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) doesn't get enough credit and is essential for developing a lot of guys in WWE.

Wrestling fans worldwide have been buzzing about the 'new era' of WWE. Since Vince McMahon retired in July, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have taken up the position of co-CEOs. Triple H has also taken on different roles as the new Head of Creative and EVP of Talent Relations.

In an interview with ESPN, The Undertaker commented on The Game's new role in the company. He had nothing but praise for his former opponent and shared that Levesque was 'brilliant.'

"I mean, he's [Triple H] brilliant, he really is. I don't think he gets enough credit for his wrestling acumen. I think he'll be a huge asset to the development of a lot of guys."

This year's SummerSlam marked the first premium live event since Vince McMahon announced his retirement. The show has since received heaps of praise from legends and fans alike.

The Undertaker says Triple H's new WWE role is a "step in the right direction"

The Deadman and The King of Kings are two of the most well-known veterans in the sport. The two also shared a long history after many matches together when they were still active competitors.

In the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer talked more about what kind of person Triple H was outside the ring. Taker said that Levesque would let someone know if they were right or wrong.

"And he's a no bulls*** kind of guy too. He's going to let you know what you're doing that's right and what you're doing that's wrong. I think it's going to be a step in the right direction with Hunter."

Given his past experience with the early days of NXT and his time as a wrestler, it's safe to say that Triple H is knowledgeable enough to know what's best for business.

What do you think about the promotion's 'new era' so far? Comment down your thoughts below!

