WWE star (not Cody Rhodes) says he will "finish the story" at WrestleMania, shares 2K24 video of dethroning Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar and member of The New Day, Kofi Kingston, took to social media to make a bold claim ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Kingston and his tag team partner, Xavier Woods, recently defeated Otis and Tozawa of the Alpha Academy. The victory confirmed their spot on the WrestleMania XL card, as they are set to challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a six-pack ladder match.

Taking to Instagram, Kingston posted a hilarious video of him dethroning Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All in WWE 2K24. The multi-time former tag team champion also sent a bold message, courtesy of his post.

"Y’all ain’t know bout Kofdy Rhodeston? In about 2 weeks, We #FinishTheStory. #AfricanNightmare #WrestleMania", wrote Kingston

Check out Kingston's Instagram post below:

WWE stars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were against the idea of adding a temporary New Day member

With Big E currently sidelined due to a long-term injury, he suggested Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods add a temporary third member to The New Day.

Speaking in an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, Big E revealed that Kingston and Woods have repeatedly shot down the idea of adding a third temporary member. He also added that although he feels bad for not being able to help The New Day, owing to his injury, he appreciates their loyalty towards him.

"I'm not around and I told those guys too, as long as I'm out, please don't feel like you're beholden to me. My voice comes on at the beginning of the song every time, and I'm not around, and I don't know if that's fair to those guys, and hey, if you need a fill-in with a third, feel free to, but they're always, so adamant about like, 'Nah, nah, nah. This is the group' and I appreciate them dearly for that…", he said.

At WrestleMania XL, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will be joined by five other teams, including reigning champions, Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. The six teams will participate in the six-pack ladder match to determine who walks away from The Showcase of the Immortals, with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship belts.

