"You've literally had three matches ever" - WWE RAW star criticizes Omos

T-BAR has taken to Twitter to aim a dig at Omos following a comment that the RAW Tag Team Champion made on RAW Talk.

Speaking after this week’s RAW, Omos dismissed MACE and T-BAR’s chances of ever defeating himself and AJ Styles. He also claimed that the former RETRIBUTION members have only had one official WWE match as a tag team.

T-BAR responded to Omos’ remark by reminding the 7ft 3in star that he first teamed up with MACE during their time in NXT in 2018. He also pointed out that Omos has only competed in three matches with AJ Styles as his tag team partner.

Omos talking about how many matches we’ve had. We’ve been tagging since 2018 my dude. You’ve literally had 3 matches ever. You’re a big guy but so are we and there’s two of us. Bring your little lap dog AJ and we will kick you right in your stupid colossal mouth. https://t.co/iCwchURLUr — The Tag Team Championships Will Be Ours -BAR (@TBARRetribution) June 1, 2021

Omos also said on RAW Talk that The New Day “don’t matter” because Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have recently worked as singles competitors. He added that Randy Orton and Riddle “would not stand a chance” against them.

AJ Styles and Omos’ recent success

The New Day lost their titles against AJ Styles and Omos at WrestleMania 37

AJ Styles and Omos defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker on the latest episode of RAW to retain the Tag Team Championship. Earlier in the night, MACE and T-BAR picked up a victory over Lucha House Party members Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado.

As T-BAR said, Styles and Omos have only competed in three regular tag team matches since they became allies. Before this week's RAW, the Tag Team Champions defeated The New Day in their previous two matches as a tag team.

Despite their success in two-on-two matches, Styles and Omos are not undefeated as tag partners. With Elias and Jaxson Ryker also on their team, they lost an eight-man tag team match against The New Day, Randy Orton, and Riddle last month.

While AJ Styles and Omos’ partnership is still relatively new, T-BAR is correct in saying he has teamed with MACE since 2018. Including live events, Cagematch.net says they have worked as tag partners 25 times over the last three years (13 times in NXT and 12 times on WWE’s main roster).

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.