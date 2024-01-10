WWE star Omos opens up about his battle with body dysmorphia

A section of the fans may call The Nigerian Giant of WWE, Omos, an over-achiever. The man is 29 years young and has been signed to the global juggernaut for less than four years.

Within this short amount of time, he has already walked into the Show of Shows to face top stars such as Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, while also winning the RAW Tag Team Championship in his WrestleMania debut alongside AJ Styles. Omos was not always over the moon, though.

On Instagram, The Nigerian Giant promoted his recent appearance on Men's Health Magazine. The 29-year-old disclosed that he struggled with body dysmorphia early on.

Check out his Instagram post below:

"Never in a millions years did I ever thinks I’d be featured in @menshealthmag . As a young man who struggled with body dysmorphia, Funny how the table turns . Check out the full episode on youtube. #omos #omosapiens," he captioned the post.

His last appearance on television was at SummerSlam. At the event, he competed in the Slim Jim Battle Royal. In typical fashion, the giant put on a show before a bunch of superstars came together to throw him over the top rope. The bout was ultimately won by LA Knight.

MVP wants Omos to capture the WWE Championship

After AJ Styles and Omos dropped the RAW Tag Team Championship to RK-Bro in the summer of 2021, the duo failed to regain the belts. They eventually split, after which The Nigerian Giant entered a feud with Bobby Lashley.

Veteran MVP, who was managing The All Mighty at the time, turned on the latter and sided with Omos. This allowed the giant to pin the former WWE Champion at WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

The former United States Champion has managed Omos ever since. Speaking about his client on Good Karma Wrestling a year ago, MVP articulated his job as the manager of The Nigerian Giant:

"I hope to accomplish one thing at this point in my career, and that is leading the Nigerian giant to championship gold. He knows what it is to be a winner. He’s been a winner his entire life. Now, he’s made it to the WWE. I would say the NFL of professional wrestling, if you will, the absolute apex. No one is bigger, no one is stronger, and with my experience, and his aptitude, the WWE Championship, I would say that it’s an inevitability. We will get there," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

It was reported the other day that WWE has plans to repackage Omos. Considering he has not been seen on television for over five months, it'd be interesting how The Nigerian Giant will be reintroduced.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here