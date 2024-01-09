WWE star to be repackaged following lengthy absence - Reports

An absent WWE Superstar could be repackaged upon their return to television.

Omos began his WWE career in 2019 and captured the RAW Tag Team Championship with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 37. The unlikely duo defeated The New Day to become champions but wound up losing the titles to Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) at SummerSlam 2021.

MVP currently serves as the manager for the Nigerian wrestler, but both stars have been absent from WWE television as of late. The 29-year-old has not competed in a televised match since the Slim Jim Battle Royal won by LA Knight at SummerSlam 2023 but has been regularly featured at live events. He defeated Akira Tozawa last night at a live event in Wenatchee, Washington.

According to BWE (BoozerRasslin) on their private X account, Omos could be repackaged when he returns to television. BWE noted that there have been discussions within the company about plans for repackaging the 7'3" star during his hiatus.

Braun Strowman comments on working with Omos in WWE

Braun Strowman picked up an impressive pinfall victory over Omos at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia.

The Monster of All Monsters is recovering from successful neck fusion surgery and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the former Universal Champion revealed that his rival is the largest person he's ever seen and finds it humorous that they are both considered to be human beings.

"There's a saying in life that I learned a long time ago through strongman and everything, 'There's always somebody bigger and badder out there,' and for almost my entire life I'd never ran into it until I met Omos. He is one big, bad S.O.B. There's no other way of putting it around. He's the largest human being I've ever seen in my life. It's comical to think that we're the same species." [4:38 – 5:03]

You can check out the full interview with Braun Strowman in the video below:

The Nigerian Giant battled Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles but came up short in the match. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the big man moving forward.

