WWE RAW star Omos reveals he once had a brain tumor; was a unique case in medical history

WWE Superstar Omos has revealed that he had a brain tumor in 2012.

Standing at 7'3", Omos is one of the largest men to ever set foot in a WWE ring. Before breaking into the wrestling business, the Nigerian-born star played basketball in high school and college. But like the wrestling giants who came before him, he's had his share of health scares.

In an appearance on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Omos revealed that doctors discovered a tumor in his brain in 2012, when he was just 18 years old:

"I walked into the coach’s office and there was the President of the University and all the doctors from the office were there. They said, ‘So this is an MRI right here of your brain. Do you see that little speck right there? You have a brain tumor. We don’t know whether it’s benign or it’s a cancerous tumor, and we’re going to have to figure out how to deal with this.’”

The Nigerian superstar went on to reveal that he also has partial Cushing's disease. His condition was so rare that a medical journal was published about his case:

“Literally a month after the MRI, I had the surgery and they had to go through my nose. It was very, very traumatic. But in the process of doing the testing, they found that not only do I have the pituitary tumor, I have partial Cushing’s disease, which is very rare. There’s different forms of large human beings, but it’s a different variation and I had all of these combinations. It was the first time in medical history with someone with all three together. It became this sort of anomaly in the medical world. I had a journal published about my case,” said Omos. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Omos has been on a roll since parting ways with AJ Styles, defeating all comers until Bobby Lashley took him down at WrestleMania. The two remain in a feud against each other and might have a rematch at WWE’s next premium live event, WrestleMania Backlash.

Booker T belives Omos needs guidance to flourish in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes that Omos needs help to succeed in wrestling.

Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, the former World Heavyweight Champion explained that MVP, who betrayed the All Mighty to take the big man's side, is the right man to lead Omos in the right direction:

"Omos is definitely a person that may need a little help in that department as well,” he said. “I think MVP is definitely the right man for that job right now, that he’s doing." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

At only 27 years old, Omos has plenty of years ahead to develop his craft. Despite being new to the business, WWE has positioned the big man in high-profile positions with some of the top names in the company thus far.

