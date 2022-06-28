"Get me the hell away" - WWE star Otis on two things he is scared of

Otis may be one of WWE’s most imposing superstars, but the 330-pounder still has everyday fears like the rest of the world.

In 2020, the American Alpha member won the Money in the Bank contract in a unique match at the company’s headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. To claim the MITB briefcase, he had to climb a ladder on the roof of the corporate building.

Speaking to “The Bridge News,” the 30-year-old admitted he is scared of ladders and anything that crawls.

“I hate ladders,” Otis said. “Ladders, spiders, get me the hell away from both those things. Anything that crawls, get me the hell out of here. I’m a tough guy but I’ll turn into a real scaredy cat when I see that kind of stuff.” [8:35-8:47]

Otis has been tag team partners with Chad Gable since December 2020. The two men lost a handicap match against Bobby Lashley on RAW this week.

Otis reflects on his WWE Money in the Bank success

The former RAW Tag Team Champion’s Money in the Bank victory came as a surprise. At the time, he was viewed as a top babyface following an entertaining storyline with Mandy Rose. However, he had never been presented as a credible future world champion.

Elaborating on his unexpected triumph, Otis amusingly referenced two Green Bay Packers legends to describe the moment he unhooked the briefcase.

“The ladder [briefcase hook] thankfully broke but then, as [like] an NFL catch, Brett Favre throwing the catch to Donald Driver, the briefcase hits me right in the hands and I become Mr. Money in the Bank,” Otis continued. “It was a real fun time, man. I think that match just seemed like forever because we battled through everything and I think there’s I’m guessing four floors. We bashed them all, basically.” [8:48-9:17]

Unfortunately for Otis, he did not successfully cash in to become a world champion. He lost the Money in the Bank briefcase to The Miz, who later cashed in on Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship.

