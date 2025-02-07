WWE star Penta reveals where his 'Cero Miedo' catchphrase came from

Penta is one of the most popular WWE Superstars at the moment, making an immediate impact following his debut on January 13. His catchphrase, "Cero Miedo" has also been over with the fans along with its hand gesture.

After performing in different promotions such as AAA, Lucha Underground, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Major League Wrestling, TNA Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling, Penta signed with WWE in late December.

The luchador made his debut on RAW's second-ever episode on Netflix, beating Chad Gable in a really good match. He has since performed at the Royal Rumble, wherein he was the match's Iron Man.

In addition to his mask, Penta's catchphrase "Cero Miedo" is starting to become popular with the WWE Universe. But where did it come from? Here's what he told Chris Van Vliet on the latest episode of Insight.

"In Mexico, there are the Los Buitres De Culiacan Sinaloa is the name of the band. And a lot of songs say, 'Cero Miedo mi Compa', in English is like no fear my friend, something like that. But I started (hearing it), 'Okay, I like it. I like it.' In my first interview in Triple A in Mexico, I need to do the promo and it is like how do I finish it? ‘Cero Miedo!’ Just like my reaction was the ‘Cero Miedo!’ Okay. After that, everyone, ‘Hey, Cero Miedo!’ is like, 'Okay. I got it.' I improved the Cero Miedo, just the hands, you know, the T-shirts and everything, but the truth is Cero Miedo comes from the Corridos in Mexico," the luchador said. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

The masked superstar has been a hit for WWE, especially in merchandise such as masks and gloves. With WrestleMania 41 right around the corner, it will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the popular luchador.

Penta is proud of 'Cero Miedo' becoming a lifestyle

While "Cero Miedo" is a part of Penta's character in wrestling, it has become a lifestyle for many of his fans. Translated to English as "Zero Fear," the catchphrase has inspired people, which helps make it easier for the luchador to get recognized.

"The Cero Miedo knows only the Lucha move, or the Lucha gimmick. Now it is the lifestyle. Because I know a lot of people in different parts, told me, 'Penta thanks for the Cero Miedo. I conquered the cancer.' ... I inspire a lot of people. Cero miedo, this phrase is like lifestyle, now is the lifestyle I start with me and now everyone," the 40-year-old star said on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

As for his mask, the former AEW star explained that it was inspired by his fascination with ninjas and dragons.

