WWE star petitioning for WrestleMania Weekend match to be canceled

WWE officials are scrambling to finish all the big events planned for WrestleMania 41 Weekend. Surprises and swerves are a key part of pro wrestling's busiest week of the year, and they continue to pop the WWE Universe. Now, a certain superstar is on a mission to get one gimmick match removed.

WWE will present its fifth annual NXT Stand & Deliver event from the T-Mobile Arena near Las Vegas on Saturday. Just hours before Night One of WrestleMania 41, the women of NXT will battle in a Ladder Match for the vacant Women's North American Championship. However, Arianna Grace doesn't want to see Sol Ruca, Zaria, Thea Hail, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, and Izzi Dame enter such a violent competition.

Miss NXT is the liaison between World Wrestling Entertainment and Total Nonstop Action, but she tries to put the NXT locker room first, for the most part. Grace took to Instagram today with a behind-the-scenes video to rally others hoping to get the women's Ladder Match pulled from Saturday's card.

"[princess emoji] As Miss NXT, it is my duty to protect the women of the locker room. This includes my petition to stop the ladder match at Stand & Deliver in Las Vegas! All you need to do is comment your name or username below, and you can help me petition to end this ladder match once and for all. It’s for the greater good! #WrestleMania #missnxt #standanddeliver #nxt #ariannagrace," Arianna Grace wrote.

Grace is the daughter of former Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella. The connection led to Santino's return to WWE TV earlier this year due to the WWE-TNA working relationship, as he is the on-screen authority figure for Impact.

Special episode of WWE NXT to air next week

NXT will present the fallout from Stand & Deliver V next Tuesday night from Fontainebleau Las Vegas and return to the Performance Center the following week.

Stand & Deliver will feature Meta-Four vs. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley vs. Fatal Influence. WrestleMania 41, on Sunday, will see The Judgment Day defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The winning teams will meet on Tuesday's NXT with the titles on the line.

The following stars are also advertised for NXT TV in Las Vegas: Stephanie Vaquer, Tony D'Angelo, Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Lola Vice.

