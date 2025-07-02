WWE star picks up first ever victory just a month after debut

A WWE star was able to win her first match in the company. This happened just a month after her debut.

Lainey Reid has been competing in NXT Level Up for the past year. She has impressed fans with her performances, and hence, a few weeks ago, she showed up on the black and silver brand and challenged Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship.

She made her televised debut on the June 10, 2025, episode of NXT against Jacy for the NXT Women's Championship. Although she put up a tough fight, she was unable to win gold. Reid has since been in search of her first win.

Tonight on the black and silver brand, Lainey Reid competed in a singles match against Thea Hail. Reid was again impressive, putting up a good performance against the former Chase U student. In the end, she was able to pick up a surprise win over Thea. This marks her first televised win in WWE. Previously, she had only won at house shows and Level Up, but never on TV.

With tonight's impressive performance, it's only a matter of time before she becomes a champion. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Lainey Reid in NXT.

