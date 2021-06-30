"That's the one I wanna go after" - WWE Star plans to challenge Roman Reigns after winning the Money in the Bank ladder match

Roman Reigns is currently the premier star of WWE. Ever since returning to WWE at SummerSlam last year, The Tribal Chief has been at the top of the industry. He has since been unstoppable, conquering every challenge that he has faced so far.

Reigns currently seems unbeatable. Many people have predicted that former Intercontinental Champion Big E could possibly be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Since his separation from the rest of The New Day, Big E has been on a rather successful singles run. He even captured the Intercontinental Championship last year after defeating Sami Zayn.

In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Big E discussed potentially winning the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He also revealed which champion he would go after once he wins the briefcase:

"Obviously Kofi will be the WWE Champion. So I'm not touching that, that's my boy. So, obviously Roman [Reigns], to me, is at the very pinnacle of our industry. To me, he's number 1. He stands alone right now." Big E continued, "I didn't know that, apparently, you don't really need to qualify to get that match [against Roman], you could just run in after you've been off for months and attack people to get title opportunities. [laughs]. I didn't know that, but I do love Edge. He deserves it. No Edge shade."

Big E went on to explain that he believes beating Reigns would make him "the man" in WWE:

"Obviously, beating Roman for that title, that makes you the man in my estimation so that's the one I wanna go after."

Participants qualified for the WWE Money in the Bank ladder matches so far

Drew McIntyre

So far, five contestants have locked down their spots in this year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Ricochet, John Morrison and Riddle qualified from RAW last week.

Drew McIntyre defeated Riddle and AJ Styles to qualify for the ladder match in a last chance match earlier this week on RAW.

From the Blue Brand, so far, only Big E has qualified. However, more men are set to join him as another qualifying match is booked for SmackDown this week. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will go head to head in a last man standing match for a spot in this year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

From the Women's Division, the Superstars qualified so far are Asuka, Naomi, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss and Carmella. More women will be announced for the ladder match on this week's edition of SmackDown as all four spots from WWE RAW have been filled.

Who do you think will be the winners of this year's WWE Money in the Bank ladder matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham