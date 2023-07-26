WWE star has no plans to return after nearly 4 years? Know the story!

Over the years, several WWE superstars have left the promotion and made a return. A prime example of the same in modern-day wrestling would be Cody Rhodes. After making a name for himself in AEW, Rhodes returned to World Wrestling Entertainment last year. However, there is one superstar who has seemingly closed the door on his return to the company.

The superstar in question is Erik Thompson, aka Viktor. Recently during an interview, the 42-year-old superstar spoke about his return to WWE. While he agreed the money would be great, he believed returning to the promotion came with a cost. Viktor said:

"I mean, I've thought about that [returning to WWE] before I used to say no. I don't have any desire to go back to WWE. I mean, the money would always be great. But I think of what cost that comes with."

Viktor further added:

"It's one of those things like I saw that the Headbangers recently got a Legends deal, or that something along those lines is what they signed. And I was like, that's really awesome. I was really happy for them. I don't ever expect Konnor and me to get something like that from WWE, because we're just forgotten about." [H/T Wrestling INC]

Viktor spent nearly eight years with the Stamford-based promotion. In his time with the company, the 42-year-old's biggest achievement was winning the NXT Tag Team Championship with his partner Konnor. While they also spent time on the main roster, Viktor and Konnor were released from the promotion in 2019.

WWE saw the return of Carlito in 2023

While the famous phrase "never say never" might not apply to Viktor when it comes to his WWE return, it has been the opposite for Carlito. After spending a decade away from the Stamford-based promotion, Carlito made his return in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble.

While he did have some decent moments during the match, he was eventually eliminated. Many believed that this was the last time they had seen Carlito in the company. However, they were wrong.

At Backlash in 2023, Carlito once again made an appearance. Since the event was at his native in Puerto Rico, the 44-year-old superstar received one of the biggest pops recorded. Upon his return, Carlito helped LWO and Bad Bunny fight off The Judgment Day.

While Carlito did not appear since then, it is reported that he has signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment. If that is the case, it will be interesting to see how Triple H chooses to book Carlito. Seeing the 44-year-old back as a full-time wrestler will certainly bring joy to many wrestling fans.

Do you want to see the Ascension return to the Triple H-led promotion? Sound off in the comment section below.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here