WWE Star Possibly Injured; Dropped Head-First Onto a Chair

A WWE star was brutally assaulted tonight on NXT. He could've been seriously injured as he was dropped head-first onto a steel chair.Je'Von Evans is one of the most popular stars in NXT. His resilience in the ring played a huge part in him winning fans over. There has been a lot of hype surrounding him since his arrival in the black and silver. Additionally, he has received a lot of praise from several WWE veterans for his in-ring work.Therefore, Evans has been trying to win the NXT Championship. He defeated Trick Williams in a number one contender's match on the August 19 episode of the black and silver brand. Evans challenged Oba Femi for the title at Heatwave unsuccessfully.Tonight on WWE NXT, Je'Von Evans came out to address his loss at Heatwave. He was visibly disappointed with himself as he apologized to the fans for letting them down. During his promo, a person driving a bike appeared on the titantron. The Undertaker's gong hit, but it was Josh Briggs who came out, much to the disappointment of the fans.Josh Briggs told Je'Von that Taker wasn't there to provide any words of wisdom to him. He also noted how Evans has received several title matches and opportunities, and he thinks it's ok to wait for a rematch instead of demanding one, and that's why Ricky Saints stepped over him to become the number one contender.When Je'Von tried to speak, Josh Briggs cut him off and told him to put down the mic and listen to him. The Man of Mayhem said that the 21-year-old wants someone to motivate him and made it clear that he was never going to beat Oba Femi. He then kicked him in the face. Briggs then set up a steel chair in the ring and chokeslammed Je'Von onto it. The 21-year-old star looked legitimately hurt as he landed head-first onto the chair.Tommy Dreamer Said WWE Star Je'Von Evans Could Be The Next AJ StylesSince arriving in WWE, there has been a lot of hype surrounding Je'Von Evans. Despite not winning any title yet, he has proven he has what it takes to become a top star in the business. He has also been praised by several wrestling veterans for his in-ring skills.Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer said that Je'Von Evans has what it takes to be the next AJ Styles.&quot;Man, that guy [Evans] has it. He's so young, he's so entertaining, he does everything different. If I look at him, I would say you have your next AJ Styles when AJ Styles was in TNA,&quot; Tommy Dreamer said.It will be interesting to see if Je'Von Evans will be able to live up to all the hype surrounding him.