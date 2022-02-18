WWE Superstar on possibly replacing Roman Reigns as Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 38 opponent

Bill Goldberg believes his performance against Bobby Lashley proves he can drastically alter WWE’s Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar plans for WrestleMania 38.

Goldberg defeated Lashley at Crown Jewel 2021 in a match that was widely viewed as one of the best of his career. The legendary superstar's next in-ring encounter will see him challenge for Reigns’ Universal Championship this Saturday at Elimination Chamber.

WWE commentator Corey Graves asked Goldberg on his After The Bell podcast to explain why he could realistically headline this year’s WrestleMania. The Hall of Famer responded by referencing his impressive win over Lashley four months ago:

“Because of what I just did to Bobby... I personally don’t believe there’s any other explanation than that. I still have the ability to be extremely devastating, I really do,” said Goldberg.

Lesnar chose to face Reigns at WrestleMania 38 after winning the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble. However, Goldberg will likely replace The Tribal Chief as Lesnar’s opponent on April 2-3 if he wins the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber.

At the same event, The Beast Incarnate is set to challenge for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship in a six-man Elimination Chamber match.

Goldberg’s warning for Roman Reigns

Although he is WWE's oldest active in-ring performer, Goldberg believes he should be considered a legitimate threat to Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship.

The 55-year-old added that he is still mentally and physically capable of performing at a high level in WWE:

“It may not be for the duration that I used to, but if you turn your head and take your eyes off of me, be careful because I still have it here [mentally] and I think I still have it physically, to a degree, to be able to be an extremely dangerous adversary." Goldberg continued, "So don’t look past me because of this gray stuff.”

Goldberg’s match against Reigns is scheduled to be the last under his current WWE contract. It is unclear if he will sign another deal with the company beyond Elimination Chamber.

