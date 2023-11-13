WWE star promises revenge on current champion; wants "blood for blood"

A current WWE Superstar has sent a big warning to a current champion in an Instagram post.

Mia Yim is currently a mainstay on the SmackDown brand. She hasn't forgotten what current Women's Champion IYO SKY did to her in the ring back in the day.

In a new Instagram post, Mia Yim shared a throwback video from a brutal contest that she was involved in four years ago. On the November 13, 2019, episode of NXT, Yim took on IYO SKY in a Women's WarGames Advantage Ladder match. During the bout, Sky kicked the ladder right on Yim's face, who was holding it. The attack left Yim busted open in a disturbing visual.

She wrote the following in the caption of her post:

"Blood for blood. I’m waiting on you, IYO #wwe #smackdown."

Mia Yim has big WWE goals on her mind

Yim was released from her contract on November 4, 2021, and was brought back on the November 7, 2022, episode of RAW. She is determined to become a champion on the main roster somewhere down the line.

Back in 2018, here's what she said to Byron Saxton while talking about her goals:

"My goal in NXT is to become the next NXT Women's Champion and to become a champion on either Raw or Smackdown LIVE. I must have a WrestleMania moment to see my parents cry in the stands. My goal is also to have a better record than Shelton Benjamin and to torment his life until the end of time. Outside of wrestling, my goal is to become a role model, a spokesperson to raise awareness of domestic violence. I want to be a role model who shows that whatever hardships or obstacles one goes through, if you want it bad enough and put it in the work, you can make anything happen. Long live the rose that grew from concrete." [H/T WrestlingInc]

IYO SKY has a massive backup at the moment, and it might not be a good idea for Mia Yim to target her. SKY is a member of Damage CTRL alongside Bayley, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.

What do you think? Would you like to see a full-fledged feud between these two female stars?

