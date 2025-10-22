WWE star Raquel Rodriguez officially confirms her new name

Raquel Rodriguez has confirmed her new name. The WWE RAW star has been on a tremendous run lately.Rodriguez is a Judgment Day member and the tag team partner of Roxanne Perez. She was originally brought into the group by Liv Morgan, but has started teaming up with Perez after she became an official member of the faction following an injury to Morgan. Rodriguez and Morgan even walked into WrestleMania 41 as the Women's Tag Team Champions.On Instagram, Rodriguez shared a selfie showing off her outfit. She also confirmed her new name, &quot;Big Mami Diesel&quot;, courtesy of the hashtag that she used in her post.&quot;Got this top from a second hand shop in Japan 😎✌🏼#bigmamidiesel,&quot; wrote Rodriguez.Check out Rodriguez's post on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodriguez has been referred to as &quot;Big Mami Cool&quot; or simply as &quot;Big Mami&quot;. But the 34-year-old star has made a small change to the name. She is currently involved in a feud with Stephanie Vaquer, who was confronted by her and Roxanne Perez on last week's RAW.The Judgment Day duo came face-to-face with the newly crowned Women's World Champion. This week on RAW, Vaquer was in action against Perez. Post-match, the champion was saved by the returning Nikki Bella.Raquel Rodriguez provided an update on her health condition Raquel Rodriguez provided an update on her skin condition that previously forced her to miss several WWE shows. On social media, she mentioned that it's been a year since she last visited the doctor.Big Mami Diesel wrote:&quot;Real life moment: Now that I’ve finally made it through *healthy with no swollen face* this 24-hour trip to Perth (for the second time!), I just want to take a moment to say thank you — to so many people, but most importantly… to me. Even though I still have flare-ups, it’s been one whole year with no ER visits, no Prednisone pills or injections, no steroids, and no missed TV opportunities because of it. One year of truly listening to my body — learning what it needs, changing the way I think about food and everything I put on or in my body, and rewiring my thoughts to keep pushing forward,&quot;Raquel Rodriguez has become a regular on WWE television and has been playing a crucial role in the RAW women's division.