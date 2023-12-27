WWE star reacts to Adam Pearce firing shots at Chelsea Green

Adam Pearce recently took a shot at Chelsea Green as a gift for Christmas, and a top WWE star had a very interesting reaction.

In the spirit of the holidays, Pearce used his power as RAW General Manager to create a showcase video for Chelsea Green. It highlighted the lowlights of Green's year, including setting the record for fastest elimination in women's Royal Rumble history and losing the Women's Tag Team Championship last week.

It was shown on Monday's The Absolute Best of 2023 episode of RAW, with Green visibly upset with Pearce. The former champion even went as far as calling the GM a "Grinch."

Samantha Irvin reacted to the video amid the controversy surrounding her changing the introduction for Green last week.

"Hmmmm," Irvin wrote.

According to Fightful Select (H/Y Wrestling Headlines), the call to stop Irvin from giving her own spin to superstar introductions came from a higher-up in the company. Some people tried to overturn the decision but to no avail.

Chelsea Green wanted Cardi B as part of her scrapped storyline

During her appearance on Spencer Loves Interviews, Chelsea Green revealed her plans for the Chelsea's Got Talent storyline.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star won her first title in WWE alongside Sonya Deville in July 2023, as she and Sonya won the Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriquez. However, following Deville's injury, Green was left alone, which led to her hosting a talent show to find her new tag team partner.

Green revealed that she wanted it to end with Cardi B getting revealed as her partner, or if it was not possible, a match against the Grammy Award-winning artist was another goal.

"If I'm being honest, I wanted Cardi B," Green said. "If I couldn't get Cardi B, I wanted to wrestle Cardi B. I mean, there was just so many good options in Chelsea's Got Talent."

Several WWE stars and celebrities were looking forward to Chelsea's Got Talent, but it was scrapped before a conclusion was reached. Piper Niven forced herself to be Green's new partner, and they went on to hold the titles for 154 days.

