WWE star reacts to Baron Corbin suddenly posting picture with Taylor Swift

A WWE star recently reacted to Baron Corbin's photo with Taylor Swift.

Grayson Waller is one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE. He quickly gained a lot of prominence on NXT and was eventually promoted to the main roster, where he made his in-ring debut against Edge.

Grayson Waller has made a name for himself due to his impressive mic skills. He frequently hosts his own talk show called the Grayson Waller Effect, where he interviews other WWE Superstars. Waller is known for being a bit brash and making obnoxious comments on social media, which often lands him in trouble.

Recently, Baron Corbin took to social media to post a picture of himself with Taylor Swift, who is one of the biggest stars in the world right now. Both Corbin and Swift were present at a Kansas City Chiefs NFL game recently. Upon seeing the picture, Waller was quick to react to it.

"I should have known Corbin was a Swiftie."

Baron Corbin unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Championship at Deadline

Ever since Corbin returned to NXT earlier this year, he has made it his mission to win the NXT Championship. He even changed his gimmick again just so that he could win the title.

After weeks of attacking Ilja Dragunov, he was finally granted his match at NXT Deadline this past weekend. Corbin took the fight to the Dragon and came close to winning the title a couple of times during the fight. But Ilja was on another level, and he managed to defeat Corbin and retain his title after multiple H bombs.

Ilja Dragunov will face Trick Williams next at NXT New Year's Evil for the NXT Championship.

