WWE star reacts to dangerous spot; she has already done it twice

WWE Superstar IYO SKY recently reacted to her Trash Can spot, which took place during this year's Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series.

During the demanding battle, the Genius of the Sky stunned the WWE Universe by leaping off the cage's top with a trash can on her head, targeting all participants in the bout.

Reflecting on her risky maneuver, SKY highlighted her unique distinction as the sole woman to have competed in every Women's WarGames bout in history. She also proudly referred to herself as 'ICONIC.'

"AND I am the only person who has participated in all the war games. ICONIC," IYO SKY wrote.

Despite its valiant efforts, Damage CTRL experienced a disappointing evening as the members came up short of securing victory.

Damage CTRL member Bayley reflected on their defeat after the WWE Survivor Series

Bianca Belair's squad secured the win in the Women's War Games showdown following Becky Lynch's decisive Manhandle Slam that sent Bayley crashing through a table.

During a backstage interview post-match, Bayley was visibly saddened and questioned about her thoughts on the intense battle. She expressed her disappointment, stating she had given her all in the match.

"There's no way, there's no words, there's nothing I could say that would give you an insight on what I'm feeling right now, okay? WarGames, it's bold and it's intense, and I did everything I could. Now, I just don't know what else I've left, so. I'm going to ice my whole body, maybe you can find my teammates for me," Bayley said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Damage CTRL as they look to address their issues during this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

