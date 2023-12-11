WWE star reacts to being given sudden title opportunity

A WWE star just reacted to being given a sudden title opportunity on SmackDown.

Carmelo Hayes has been one of the biggest names in NXT for quite some time now. He quickly gained prominence due to his mic skills and in-ring ability. It didn't take long for Hayes to become the NXT North American Champion, and he held the belt proudly through two title reigns.

His efforts in the ring were finally rewarded when he became the NXT Champion earlier this year. It now looks like he will get another chance to become a champion once again.

A couple of weeks ago, Logan Paul showed up on SmackDown, and announced a tournament to pick the next challenger for his United States Championship. He also mentioned that the tournement will feature one superstar from NXT.

Shawn Michaels just announced that Carmelo Hayes will be representing the brand in the United States Title Tournament on SmackDown. Following the announcement, Hayes reacted to Michaels' announcement.

"Championship SZN for ya boys. TrickMelo Gang up."

Check out his tweet here:

Carmelo Hayes is ready for this huge opportunity on WWE SmackDown

Ever since losing his NXT Championship, Carmelo Hayes has been rather off his game. He has struggled to get back into the title picture, and had even failed to qualify for the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge.

Moreover, his loyalty to Trick Williams has come into question in recent weeks after the latter was attacked brutally backstage. Despite all this, Hayes took to social media to indicate that he is ready for this huge opportunity on WWE SmackDown.

"Who better to represent #WWENXT. They can’t lil bro us anymore, see you Friday Night #Smackdown!! #AndNew #USTitle."

Check out his tweet here:

It remains to be seen if Carmelo Hayes will be able to recover his mojo in this tournament and become Logan Paul's next challenger.

