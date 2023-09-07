WWE star reacts as Lana picks her as best wrestler under 30 years old, over MJF, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio

A WWE Superstar has reacted to Lana, aka CJ Perry, calling her the best current wrestler under 30.

Liv Morgan and CJ Perry are incredibly close in real life. It has been about two years since the latter was let go by WWE. She recently appeared on AEW TV, coming face-to-face with her husband, Miro.

Lana recently reacted to ESPN's list of the top 10 wrestlers under 30.

She stated in her Instagram story that Liv Morgan is her #1 pick. Morgan noticed the story and reshared it with a heartfelt reaction.

Check it out below:

Liv Morgan sharing Lana's Instagram story

Lana's honest thoughts on Liv Morgan

In 2020, Perry spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling and shared her thoughts on Liv Morgan.

She had nothing but praise for her then-co-worker. Here's what she said:

"I love Liv Morgan so much," Lana told Sportskeeda. "I was excited to do what we did, because Liv Morgan is one of my best friends, and I have been close with her over the years. And really our bond for wrestling... We love WWE. We love wrestling so much. And, so you know, we have an incredible bond."

She also said that she would love to revisit her romantic storyline with Morgan:

"I can see the story picking up any time, any day. You know? Like I think it's a very, very compelling story and I would love to revisit it. So, that's what I was told. That we're going to revisit it at some point. So I'm looking forward to revisiting it at some point."

Morgan crashed Perry and Bobby Lashley's wedding on an episode of RAW years ago and professed her love for Perry. The angle didn't last long and ended with Lashley and Perry defeating Morgan and Miro in a Mixed Tag Team match.

Do you agree with Perry's #1 pick for the best wrestler under 30 years old? Sound off in the comments section below.

