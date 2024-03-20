WWE star reacts to much needed advice from Drew McIntyre

The WWE roster features some of the most knowledgeable veterans in pro wrestling. Drew McIntyre is one of those top talents and he has now offered a hand to one rising star.

Carmelo Hayes is the self-proclaimed face of NXT. The 29-year-old is currently feuding with former friend and tag team partner Trick Williams, and they will battle in singles action at Stand & Deliver IV during WrestleMania XL Weekend.

The Scottish Psychopath is now rumored to appear on NXT tonight. As seen below, the RAW Superstar caught up with Hayes at the barbershop today. The A-Champion did not provide many details, but he thanked McIntyre for the advice.

"Appreciate the advice today @DMcIntyreWWE, very insightful. #TruthTellersOfTheYear #WWENXT," Carmelo Hayes wrote with the photo below.

Expand Tweet

The company has not announced Hayes or McIntyre for tonight's show as of this writing. Williams is scheduled to wrestle Noam Dar in singles action. Hayes' last match was the loss to Tony D'Angelo on the NXT Roadblock special two weeks ago.

McIntyre has not wrestled in the NXT ring since the Takeover: WarGames event in November 2017. He dropped the NXT Championship to Andrade that night in a match that went just under 15 minutes.

WWE NXT to continue Road to Stand & Deliver IV

WWE NXT will present the fourth Stand & Deliver PLE on Saturday, April 6 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Stand & Deliver IV will have a special start time of 12pm ET on Peacock due to Night One of WrestleMania 40 airing later that same day. Officials have made sure to give fans and wrestlers plenty of time to get from one show to the other.

NXT currently has three matches confirmed for their next big Premium Live Event, with more to be announced on tonight's show, including the challenger for Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. She is rumored to defend against Roxanne Perez, but that has not been confirmed.

The current NXT Stand & Deliver IV line-up is as follows:

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defend the NXT Tag Team Championship vs. Tournament Winners

Ilja Dragunov defends the NXT Championship vs. Tony D'Angelo

Poll : Who will win at NXT Stand & Deliver? Trick Williams Carmelo Hayes 0 votes View Discussion