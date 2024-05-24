WWE star reacts to old video of an Owen Hart prank surfacing [WATCH]

A WWE star reacted to the late Owen Hart's prank video which surfaced online recently. This star is related to Hart in real life.

Natalya has been associated with WWE for a long time. During her tenure in the Stamford-based promotion, she has won numerous accolades. The Queen of Harts even has won several Guinness World Records. Given that she is at the tail end of her career, Natalya is focused on helping the younger female superstars in the locker room. Nattie belongs to the legendary Hart family and is the niece of Bret "The Hitman" Hart and the late Owen Hart.

Recently, a recording of Owen Hart doing a prank call surfaced online, where he pretended to be a Domino's Pizza employee and he was trying to apologize on behalf of someone else who was rude earlier. The whole conversation was hilarious. Davey Boy Smith also made a guest appearance on the call and pretended to be a manager of Domino's Pizza. Natalya caught wind of the clip and reacted to it on X/Twitter.

"I love this—," Natalya shared.

What the future has in store for The Queen of Harts remains to be seen.

WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart had a heartwarming dream about Owen Hart

Owen Hart was at the peak of his WWE career when he tragically passed away at the Over the Edge 1999 Pay-Per-View. He would have turned 59 this May.

Just a few days before Owen's birthday, Bret "The Hitman" Hart had a vivid dream about his brother. He took to Instagram to share his dream with fans.

"I had a wonderful dream two days ago, Owen came to me briefly and it was that big smile that quickly brought about a bigger smile of my own. He was ribbing me and I was surprised that he almost got me again. I woke up smiling. I think of you in my happy thoughts, I often see you in the highest and farthest corner of a room. Those warm blue eyes and expressions of amusement and reflection. Sometimes I hear your voice often behind my right ear, or just driving down the highway. Hey Oje’, just so you know, that I know that it’s you," Bret Hart shared.

Even after Owen Hart's demise, his legacy continues to live on in the memories of several wrestling fans.