WWE legend shares his heartwarming dream about Owen Hart

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart recently shared an emotional message about his late brother Owen Hart on his birthday.

May 7, 2024, would have been The King of Harts' 59th birthday. The wrestling world lost a legend at the Over the Edge PPV in 1999. His memory lives on beyond his family since AEW started tournaments in 2022 to honor the legend - The Owen Hart Cup for both men and women. The competition held by the Owen Hart Foundation helps Canadian kids in need to pursue higher education.

Taking to Instagram, The Hitman shared a heartwarming tribute to The King of Harts on his birthday. Bret Hart described a vivid dream where he encountered Owen Hart, which brought a smile to both of them.

"I had a wonderful dream two days ago, Owen came to me briefly and it was that big smile that quickly brought about a bigger smile of my own. He was ribbing me and I was surprised that he almost got me again. I woke up smiling. I think of you in my happy thoughts, I often see you in the highest and farthest corner of a room. Those warm blue eyes and expressions of amusement and reflection. Sometimes I hear your voice often behind my right ear, or just driving down the highway. Hey Oje’, just so you know, that I know that it’s you," he wrote.

Owen Hart was namedropped on WWE RAW

On the May 6, 2024 edition of Monday Night RAW, the Stamford-based promotion acknowledged The King of Harts.

Natalya faced IYO SKY in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament. The Damage CTRL member emerged victorious over The Queen of Harts, but the latter dedicated the match to her late uncle.

Pat McAfee also name-dropped the legendary Owen Hart on the commentary during WWE RAW. Given that the former Intercontinental Champion's name is currently associated with Tony Khan's promotion, his mention came as a shock to many.

