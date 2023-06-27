WWE star recalls living with Jon Moxley in a one-bedroom apartment

Like many wrestlers, Jon Moxley shared an apartment with other up-and-coming talents during his early days in the business. In a recent interview, LA Knight recalled how he lived with the former WWE Champion before they became well-known names.

Knight is currently one of WWE's most popular stars, even though he portrays a villain on television. Moxley, meanwhile, has wrestled for AEW since his eight-year spell with WWE ended in 2019.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Knight spoke about the living arrangement he once had with Moxley:

"I don't think I can get into too many details there. It was a wild time. I mean for a little bit. For the first little bit he moved into my one-bedroom apartment which was kind of a familiar thing. When I was in Ohio. I had lived in multiple one-bedroom apartments with other guys because we just couldn't afford it."

Moxley also used to live with AEW's Big Bill, fka Big Cass, when he debuted on WWE's main roster as Dean Ambrose in 2012.

Why did LA Knight live with Jon Moxley?

Wrestlers often struggle to earn a lot of money before joining a major company. In Jon Moxley's case, he searched for rooms on Craigslist even after signing with WWE due to a lack of income.

LA Knight added that he and Moxley moved to a two-bedroom apartment once they built up enough money:

"It was like I had a somewhat decent place at the time. So he had a little more space in the living room. Eventually, we ended up moving into a two-bedroom. But there were a lot of fun nights, a lot of craziness happening in that apartment. We'd play like a flag football league we were in and we'd come back and have some beers and stuff and there's a good time."

In the same interview, Knight explained how he was almost fired by WWE in 2022 before Triple H intervened.

What are your thoughts on Jon Moxley and LA Knight? Let us know in the comments section below.

