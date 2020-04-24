10 WWE Superstars you didn't know were once roommates 

There have been some interesting roommate partnerships in WWE over the years

The wrestling business can be a harsh place at times, which means that more often than not, wrestlers are forced to house share with friends or work colleagues. When WWE recruits new trainees to the Performance Center, they are usually given roommates and it allows many stars to make friends if they don't already know anyone in the company.

There are many well-known roommate pairings in WWE history, including Shelton Benjamin & Brock Lesnar and Daniel Bryan & Shinsuke Nakamura. In this article, thought, we look at a few stars who once bunked together that the WWE Universe is less likely to know about.

#5. Big Cass and Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose is currently married and living with his wife Renee Young, while also performing as Jon Moxley in AEW. While Ambrose was performing on the Independent Circuit in his early career, he had several different roommates, one of them being Impact Wrestling's Eli Drake.

When Ambrose was finally signed to WWE, he shared a room with fellow star Big Cass. Ambrose himself admitted that when he was first signed to FCW, he was unable to rent an apartment, so he had to rent a room on Craigslist.

It wasn't the best of places and the former World Champion was paying around $100 a week to rent the room until Big Cass offered him a room to share. The two men then lived together well into Ambrose's time on the main roster, since he reportedly didn't move out until 2014 when he was a part of The Shield.

Big Cass noted that the time he spent living with Dean Ambrose was "the best of my life".