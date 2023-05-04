WWE star received permission to use The Undertaker's famous move

The Undertaker's Snake Eyes/Big Boot combination is now used by Omos in WWE. In a recent interview, The Nigerian Giant revealed that he was given permission to perform the move on his opponents.

For many years, The Undertaker slammed his rivals head-first into the top turnbuckle before springing back off the ring ropes to land a Big Boot. The offense was never used as a finisher, but it still featured regularly as part of The Deadman's moveset.

On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the seven-foot-three Omos spoke about the legendary big men he has learned from so far in his career:

"Oh, man, Undertaker, The Undertaker. Both watching him in the ring and as an individual, I have such great admiration for him. Kevin Nash, Razor Ramon [Scott Hall], may he rest in peace, I actually miss him a lot. Because, you know, since I have been in this business, I've had the privilege of having such great mentors who would call me and give me advice."

Omos also credited Kane and AEW duo Mark Henry and Paul Wight, fka The Big Show, for giving him tips:

"Who else? Mark Henry, Big Show. Those are guys that I've watched a lot of (…) Kane (…) and just try to take a little bit out of how they work and implement it to how I work."

Kane, The Undertaker's storyline brother, used the Snake Eyes/Big Boot combination at times in WWE. Omos did not specify which Brother of Destruction gave him permission to perform the move, but he was almost certainly referring to The Phenom:

"I've seen him do the Snake Eyes and Big Boot. I don't want to take his famous moves. I think the right guy can do that. But with his permission, I was able to, so, you know, way to honor [the] people who I truly look up to."

Omos with the snake eyes into big boot combination.

The Undertaker has previously spoken about having high hopes for Omos. The 2022 WWE Hall of Famer recently said the 28-year-old is "a really nice human being" who is keen to improve.

What's next for Omos in WWE?

MVP's on-screen ally lost the biggest match of his career against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 on April 2. His next high-profile bout will take place on Saturday against Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash.

As for his brand destination, Omos' status on RAW and SmackDown remains uncertain. The former RAW Tag Team Champion was not selected in the 2023 WWE Draft, meaning he can appear on either show for the time being.

Omos has the snake eyes, big boot and a version of a chokeslam

Omos has wrestled twice on RAW since his WrestleMania loss to Lesnar. He defeated Elias on April 3 before securing a win over enhancement talent Anthony Alanis on May 1.

What do you want to see next from Omos? Let us know in the comments section below.

