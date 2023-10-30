WWE star refuses to delete extremely unflattering photo of Chelsea Green

A current WWE Superstar has refused to remove a tweet showing an unflattering picture of Chelsea Green.

Green is set to meet Natalya in a Trick or Street Fight on RAW this week. The duo has been firing shots at each other ahead of the match.

In a recent tweet, Natalya's assistant 'Bob' shared a picture of Chelsea Green that the latter didn't appreciate one bit. She asked Bob to immediately delete the picture and added that it wasn't her.

Natalya responded to the tweet, making it clear that Bob won't be deleting the picture.

Chelsea Green on her WWE return earlier this year

Green was let go by WWE two years ago. She made her surprise return to the company earlier this year. She was the #20 entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble 2023 event. Unfortunately, she didn't last long in the match and was eliminated by Rhea Ripley in five seconds.

Green later had a chat with Ryan Satin of Out Of Character. She revealed that her WWE return was the result of a text that she sent to Triple H:

"I texted him 'I want my job back.' And he said, 'Okay, call me.' And I was shocked. I want to go back to WWE, my story is not finished. On that phone call, he said, 'I would absolutely love to have you back and you just tell me when is a good time for you to start.'" [H/T F4WOnline]

Chelsea Green also stated that she loved her return and that it was perfect. She added that "those five seconds" will live on forever. Months later, Green is doing well for herself on TV, and her 'Karen' character has become a big hit with the WWE Universe.

Who will win when Natalya and Chelsea finally square off on RAW?

