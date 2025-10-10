WWE star released two years ago will return on one condition

A former World Heavyweight Champion will return to WWE on one condition. Current TNA Wrestling star Dolph Ziggler aka Nic Nemeth says he would return to perform in World Wrestling Entertainment only if it helps TNA Wrestling in some manner.

Dolph Ziggler was let go by the Stamford-based promotion back in 2023. With the release, his 19-year stint with the promotion came to an end. He has been with TNA Wrestling for the past year or so.

In a new interview on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Dolph Ziggler talked about a potential WWE return. He is interested in a return but only on one condition. Here's what he said:

“Maybe, but I really love what I’m doing. I really, really love what we’re doing as a company, and what I get to do on my free time, plus with the company. So sure, possibly something. I’ve said this since they started talking together and making things public about the WWE relationship, I said, if I can help TNA get something, I will be there,” he stated. [H/T Wrestling News]

Dolph Ziggler isn't interested in wrestling on WWE NXT

Ziggler believes he's done everything he could do on the NXT brand. He says he's open to wrestling on the main roster against one of his former rivals. Check out what he told Chris Van Vliet:

“If it’s to go to NXT and have a match, I’m not interested. I’ve done everything I could possibly do in NXT. I would much rather, let’s get Leon Slater there. Let’s get some people who are young, up-and-comers, who get a piece of that… that would be great for them. I don’t think me being there helps TNA.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Jethalal @JethaSarabhai 11 years later and I still can’t figure out what WWE gained from making Dolph Ziggler the hero that night. Man literally ended The Authority… just to end up doing comedy segments two months later 💀

Ziggler was quite over at multiple stages of his WWE run. Back when he helped Team Cena defeat Triple H's The Authority at Survivor Series 2014, many fans felt a massive push was coming. Unfortunately, the company failed to capitalize on his sudden popularity.

