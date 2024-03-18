WWE star renames a signature move; hints at using it on Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley may be set to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania to defend her title, but there's a huge target on her back from other stars, including some of whom she's already faced. A former rival sent a message on social media saying that she would be renaming her move and also shared a picture of her match against Ripley.

Zelina Vega has had a lot to contend with over the last year. While her attempt at winning Rhea Ripley's title in Puerto Rico fell apart, there were other issues as well. Her faction, LWO, was unable to stick together with Santos Escobar betraying and attacking Rey Mysterio. Now, LWO and Escobar's new Legado Del Fantasma have been at each others' throats.

It remains to be seen how that rivalry pays off, but for Zelina Vega herself, it appears that she has one target - and that's Rhea Ripley. Whether she's going after Ripley or her title is unsure, but she will have to wait till after WrestleMania to do it.

Meanwhile, she decided to rename one of her signature moves - the DDT - the Leaf Hurricane. An ardent anime fan, Zelina Vega shared a picture from Naruto. The Leaf Hurricane is a Taijutsu move used by a character named Rock Lee.

Expand Tweet

She also shared a picture of her match against Rhea Ripley, hinting at her wish to go after her again, while comparing herself to Rock Lee.

Zelina Vega has been asking for a title match since losing to Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY last year

Zelina Vega knows what she wants and it's another shot at the title.

Quite beloved by the fans, her match against Ripley was very well received by fans. Her reception in Puerto Rico was one to remember. She also came close against IYO SKY last year.

She's not given up on hope and has been asking officials for another opportunity for some time now, including earlier this year.

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, it appears that she may need some time to get there.

Poll : Would you like her to rename the move? Yes! Not at all 0 votes View Discussion