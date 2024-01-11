WWE Superstar sends message to Nick Aldis requesting title shot

A WWE Superstar has recently sent a message to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis requesting a championship opportunity. The name in question is Zelina Vega.

The 33-year-old is currently involved in a feud against Damage CTRL. Her most recent in-ring appearance was in a Holiday Havoc 8 Woman Tag Team Match. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion teamed up with Michin, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi to take on Damage CTRL. The bout ended with Michin pinning the Women's Champion, IYO SKY.

The former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion recently took to Twitter to send a message to Nick Aldis. Zelina replied to the SmackDown General Manager's tweet asking people to leave their questions, which he might answer later tonight on the upcoming edition of WWE's The Bump. Vega asked Nick Aldis when she would get her title opportunity:

"When will Zelina Vega get another title opportunity….🇵🇷✨," wrote Zelina Vega.

You can check the tweet below:

Zelina Vega reflects on her journey from a manager to an in-ring performer in WWE

Zelina Vega is one of the top female superstars in the company. She was a part of some highly entertaining matches throughout 2023, including the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, SmackDown Women's Championship match against Rhea Ripley at Backlash, and more.

Interestingly, Vega started her career in the company as a manager to Andrade "Cien" Almas on NXT. During an interview with Screen Rant, she opened up about her transition from a manager to an in-ring performer:

"I mentioned this before, but people, I've been a manager for someone for a good five years in WWE. So this is a whole new Zelina that they're seeing as far as me being a wrestler and a babyface because that did not come easy at all. I will say that that did not come very easy or, I guess, natural for me because they've always said I've been a natural heel. But I think it's just allowing people to get to know the real me and just letting that come out to play for a bit," Vega said.

