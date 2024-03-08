WWE star who retired due to life-threatening injury receives praise from AEW International Champion Roderick Strong

It is quite evident that wrestlers exhibit their best performance in the ring to entertain their fans. A former WWE star who retired after suffering a life-threatening injury recently received a lot of praise from AEW International Champion Roderick Strong.

Strong recently won his first championship in AEW. Before moving to the Jacksonville-based promotion, he was part of WWE’s NXT brand for several years and worked alongside The Undisputed Era for most of his time.

During an interview with Phil Strum of Under the Ring podcast, Roderick Strong was all praise for current WWE producer TJ Wilson. The former WWE Superstar worked as Tyson Kidd in the ring and was forced to retire due to a life-threatening neck injury.

Strong noted that TJ was a great person to work with and said that he would have loved to work with him in the ring.

"I absolutely love TJ. He's an amazing person as well. I'm grateful, obviously, [to have met] him through the wrestling business. Just to know them and the attachment and everything, he's one that I never got to work with that I really, you know, wish I could have because he's got a great brain and he could get it done," Roderick Strong said. [H/T Fightful]

Wilson and his wife, Natalya, are currently running The Dungeon wrestling school, which has helped polish many wrestlers. They have made countless contributions to the wrestling industry.

Roderick Strong recently won his first AEW championship since leaving WWE

Roderick Strong was a top player in NXT during his time in WWE. He was regarded as one of the best wrestlers on the brand who could take down any opponent.

After winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, North American Championship, and the NXT Tag Team Championship twice, Strong made the switch from the Stamford-based promotion to AEW. After nearly two years of not holding any titles, Roderick Strong won the AEW International Championship at the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View to end his championship drought.

Strong has received a lot more creative freedom in the Jacksonville-based promotion than he did in WWE. That has allowed him to provide some quality content and build on his reputation as a top performer.

