WWE star should return in 2026 after a year of destruction, EC3 thinks (Exclusive)

EC3 worked for WWE between 2009 and 2013 before returning for another run with the company between 2018 and 2020. The four-time 24/7 Champion recently gave his take on how WWE should book Omos.

In 2024, Omos struggled to receive television time after four years on WWE's main roster. The Nigerian Giant has made several appearances for the Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH in recent weeks as part of a cross-promotional agreement.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 told host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE writer Vince Russo that Omos should wrestle in Japan for the next 12 months:

"He needs to be there for like a year, and they need to build it sort of like he's a developing legend, and now he's coming from the Orient, and they have all this great footage of people going nuts over him, him destroying people left and right, like a freaking Godzilla movie. With enough time passing, if and when he's ready, you could give him that singles experience outside the WWE bubble, maybe it [Omos' WWE career] could be saved." [4:50 – 5:19]

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo explain why Omos does not have a WWE future regardless of what happens in Japan.

EC3 on Omos possibly winning a WWE title

In 2021, AJ Styles and Omos defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 37 to win the RAW Tag Team Championship. Two years later, he lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in one of the biggest matches of his career.

EC3 also addressed whether he thinks the seven-foot-three star is capable of winning the Intercontinental or United States Championship one day:

"I think if he's ready and they have faith in him and enough time has passed and they built him up in a certain unique way, if you're gonna pull the trigger on a guy, you've gotta pull it, so if you bring him back, you gotta shoot him right to the moon and then the chips fall where they may." [5:35 – 5:50]

On January 1, Omos captured the GHC Tag Team Championship with Jack Morris at Pro Wrestling NOAH's New Year event. The new tag team partners defeated Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura in an 11-minute match.

What are your thoughts on EC3's idea for Omos? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

