WWE star returning after 260+ days for a first-time-ever feud with Seth Rollins is the right call, says veteran (Exclusive)

We're still in the early days of Seth Rollins' WWE title reign, and during the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo called for a returning Tommaso Ciampa to challenge the world champion.

Ciampa has been out of action since September 2022 due to an injury, but WWE has dropped hints regarding his comeback in recent weeks, teasing his involvement with Johnny Gargano's 'The Way' faction.

The former NXT Champion is a highly-rated talent who was previously earmarked for a good spot on the main roster. Vince Russo was a big fan of Tommaso Ciampa's work and noted that the 38-year-old was among the most believable WWE stars.

Russo pitched for Tommaso to be pushed higher up the card upon his return, having him go after the new World Heavyweight Championship. Vince felt that it was time for Rollins to start creating new top guys, as you can view below:

"That's a smaller guy, but when I look at him, that guy will gouge your eye out in a fight. You believe he is a crazy man. Bro, I would send him right after Rollins. Send him right after Rollins, out the shoot, out the gate, going after that title, bro. Let Rollins start making some people, bro." [1:56 - 2:20]

I've always loved the dude's look: Vince Russo on WWE's Tommaso Ciampa

Despite not fitting the requirements for a quintessential main event-level WWE Superstar, Tommaso Ciampa has proven that he can lead a division as he did in NXT.

The Blackheart earned praise for his exceptional performances as an unforgiving heel, and many of his followers wish to see each his full potential on RAW as well.

Vince Russo recalled meeting Ciampa in the UK but admitted that he wasn't familiar with how the WWE star was outside the ring. The former writer, however, has always been an admirer of Ciampa's look and overall skillset:

"I've never met the guy. Actually, I did meet him once. When I was over in the UK, I think he literally sat across the table to me. I think I did meet him one time. I've always loved the dude's look. I don't know anything about him personally or anything." [1:38 - 1:55]

