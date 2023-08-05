WWE star returns after 36 days with a new look and confronts Bayley on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bayley was confronted by a returning Shotzi, who showed up with a new look.

The latter was last seen on the June 30 episode of the blue brand, where she had her hair sheared by Damage CTRL during a backstage segment. She would then go on to shave all of her hair off in defiance to show The Role Model that she isn't scared of her.

Shotzi has been haunting Bayley since then and forcing her to flee the arena in fright. On SmackDown this week, Damage CTRL were the latest guests on The Grayson Waller Effect. During the talk show, the Aussie superstar asked IYO SKY whether she is planning to cash in her Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam. Before she could answer, her partner cut her off.

Grayson Waller played an audio of Shotzi laughing maniacally, which left Bayley spooked. She was about to run away, by Waller told her it was just a prank. The former SmackDown Women's Champion clarified that she isn't scared of Shotzi because she's on the show every week, while the latter isn't.

Shotzi's theme song then played, and a person in a tank came out. It wasn't her, as she appeared behind Bayley. She was holding a hair clipper and tried to cut off the Damage CTRL member's hair, but the latter ran away through the crowd.

The person in the tank was revealed to be Zelina Vega, who was IYO SKY's opponent.

What are your thoughts on Shotzi's new look? Sound off in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!